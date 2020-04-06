‘I will never vote for Trump’ Apr 6, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:I will never vote for Trump or any other Republican as long as I live.Thank God November is coming so we can finally get rid of Trump once and for all. Thomas A. Kaercher,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit