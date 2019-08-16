Just one candidate?
The deadline to file for the November Salida City Council election is just 10 days away, but, unlike several recent elections, just one candidate – incumbent Jane Templeton – has turned in an application.
Three council seats – those of Mike Bowers, Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and Ms. Templeton – are up for election along with that of Mayor P.T. Wood.
In at least the two previous elections, in 2015 and 2017, candidates for each seat had already announced and were beginning their campaigns well before the filing deadline.
Among the issues in the coming election would be the council’s appointment of Drew Nelson as city administrator and city transparency, or lack of it.
In a split 3-2 vote last fall, the council appointed Mr. Nelson, the former Winter Park city manager who resigned the post following a domestic dispute where shots were fired at his home in early 2018.
The city’s selection of Mr. Nelson led to criticism of the council decision.
Transparency has been an ongoing issue. In executive session the council authorized its attorney to negotiate a settlement to a lawsuit, which it is allowed to do under state statutes. However, the council did not announce that a $20,000 settlement had been reached. The public only learned of the settlement through a legal notice of city bills paid.
In another instance, as requested by a private citizen, the city did not disclose a letter from Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga to Mayor Wood questioning the city’s appointment of Mr. Nelson as city administrator. The citizen received the letter from Poncha after making a similar open records request to the town.
In addition, the council passed an ordinance tightening up regulations and procedures related to making open records requests.
In the 2017 election, transparency was a key issue. It could be an issue again, but only if there are candidates competing for council and mayor seats.
Vandaveer returns
Another question before the city is Vandaveer.
Following the dissolution of the Salida Natural Resource Center Development Corp., the city is left with approximately 100 acres of the Vandaveer Ranch. The question, once again, is how the city should proceed with development and/or sale of the property.
At the same time, a related issue is a full accounting of the various steps involving Vandaveer resulting in the asset of what the city has today, about 100 acres and 300 acre-feet of water.
In 2004, the city purchased the 200-acre ranch, primarily for its water right.
In 2009-10, in order to use Vandaveer as collateral for a loan to develop the Forest Service complex through the NRCDC, the city paid off the balance of the note to the Vandaveers, using available funds in the city sewer and water enterprise fund.
To replenish the fund, the city raised utility rates by 50 to 60 percent, and in some cases more.
If the city sewer and water fund paid off the Vandaveer note, how does the city account for what happened to the other 100 acres, property that is now owned by other entities?
To this point the city has not given an accounting for Vandaveer, which could be, or make that should be, a question in the election.
Summer’s back
Warm days, cool nights and no rain in the forecast ... dry summer weather returns to Colorado, at least for the next few days. But be advised, the National Weather Service is calling for a return to monsoon weather for late summer and fall.
— MJB