County initiatives require background for understanding
The Monday Mountain Mail page 3 headline read, “CCPH sets plan for loosening restrictions.”
Reading the article from Chaffee County Public Health’s Friday press release, the proposed loosening-restriction provisions appeared in a number of ways to be more onerous and threatening to civil liberties than the state stay-at-home and business closure directives of six weeks ago, or last week’s state safer-at-home update.
The Friday release noted the county was loosening restrictions because of a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases; the hospital can treat virus and other patient cases safely; testing is available for those with symptoms; virus cases can be traced for contacts and patients monitored; and a clear social distancing protocol is in place.
The county’s new model allows for the return of second homeowners but requires compliance with local public health orders including isolation and quarantines; recommends those over 65 and those with compromised health to stay at home; allows family gatherings of 10 or fewer; prohibits gatherings of more than 10; and notes recreation is only open to county residents and second homeowners.
These provisions represent modest relief of directives and orders set in place by the state and adopted by the county some six weeks ago.
Where concerns come into play, however, is with county-initiated business directives aimed at protecting employee health; preventing crowds; ensuring effective distancing; increasing sanitation; preventing unnecessary contact; reducing exposures; and including employee symptom testing.
In allowing select businesses to reopen on May 1, the county directive requires businesses to complete a Safe Business Checklist developed by a collaborative of public health officials, commissioners, other county and city elected and administrative officials, and other community members.
The checklist is to be reviewed and approved or not based on the business’ safety plan and whether it meets county requirements. If approved, businesses will receive a “certificate of safety” to be placed in a public area.
Critical, essential businesses as defined by the state that have been operating the past six weeks will be expected to also complete a Safe Business Checklist.
At first glance, the county initiative appears to be an attempt by Big Brother to control businesses and the community.
The April 24 release did say more information on the requirements would be forthcoming this week, but, quite frankly, many bristled on reading elements of the county directive.
In fact, it is unfortunate the county – namely public health officials and commissioners – put out the release without more background presented on the reasoning behind the business directive as well as how it will be implemented.
In essence, though legal steps are possible, county officials hope to gain voluntary buy-in from business owners and managers who see the importance and the need to safely reopen their stores, shops, offices and plants, protecting the health of both customers and employees.
Look for more information on the county’s business requirements as well as reasons behind how and why county public restrictions are being loosened in the next few days.
In addition, this week Gov. Jared Polis is expected to name an advisory board to review potential virus-related policies and legislation. The board will also focus on how local governments and public health agencies can coordinate with the state on public education efforts to maximize compliance and enforcement for the pandemic’s duration.
— MJB