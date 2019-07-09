Dear Editor:
Did you immerse yourself in Salida ArtWalk? We, the all-volunteer Core Team, hope you took the opportunity to celebrate your arts community. Our event ran smoothly – not without a few surprises, of course. So even though it wasn’t “perfect,” it was “perfectly wonderful.”
As chair of the event, my first, deepest thanks go to the dedicated volunteer leaders, whose names also appear at the end of this letter. This Core Team worked with high spirits, recruiting and guiding dozens of interested locals since January on a mission to show what a fun, festive event a community committee could create for the 27th annual Salida ArtWalk. Bravo, team!
We have such appreciation for our art venues for all they did to engage our many visitors during the weekend. We loved the wide variety of arts that were in the downtown area, which became the Very Creative District June 28-30.
Without the financial, legal and creative contributions of our sponsors, art venues and local creatives, this event would not have happened. To our presenting sponsor, High Country Bank, and platinum sponsor, Amicas – you have our deepest appreciation.
Full gratitude is extended to Salida Council for the Arts, Salida Creative District, Box of Bubbles/Ken Brandon and the staff of Salida SteamPlant Event Center for your support, mentoring and guidance. You hold the pulse of the arts community – keep on a’beatin’.
Extra thanks to city of Salida’s P.T., Sonia, Dave and Will, for embracing and supporting our vision; to Su Casa, for storing our marketing collateral; to Mike’s Garage for performance space: to Free the Monkey for becoming our Welcome Center; to Michael Clark Gallery, The Book Haven and Grimo’s for giveaways; and to our local media, The Mountain Mail, Ark Valley Voice, Heart of the Rockies Radio and KHEN, for keeping all our community connected!
Additional applause for all our volunteers who populated committees, brought ideas and boundless enthusiasm and the amazing costumers, makeup artists, fiber artists, actors, dancers and musicians who brought the event to life with their work on StreetMosphere. While impractical to thank each volunteer here by name, please know the contribution made by each of you is sincerely valued.
It was such fun to produce Salida ArtWalk 2019. Way to go, community volunteers – together we made certain it will, as one of you said, “Survive and Thrive!” The Core Team welcomes all volunteer help for the 2020 Salida ArtWalk. Contact SalidaArtWalk2@gmail.com to get involved next time.
From your leadership team of 2019 Salida ArtWalk volunteers:
Sue Ann Hum, chairwoman, on behalf of the Core Team: Leslie Jorgensen, marketing; Hayley Houlihan, StreetMosphere and graphic design; Jan Schmidt, treasurer; Laura Hatfield, Welcome Center; Kathy Henley, Mini-Masterpiece Auction and small tasks; Christy Stephens-Sower, small tasks & deliveries; Gwen Meythaler, small tasks & deliveries; Jim Barker, logistics; Mark Rittmann, sponsors and art venues; Michael Clark, ad buys; and advisors Michael Varnum and Licia Iverson