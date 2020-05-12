Dear Editor:
I don’t know why people are making fun of President Trump as he is doing the best he can and is using all his intelligence to fight and beat COVID-19.
Some say he was told about the pandemic in early January and said nothing as he did not want to alarm the American people with “hearsay” from China. He cares about you and me.
Some people are making a big deal that Trump is not testing the whole country. Did you ever think that a lot of people are afraid of sharp, shiny needles, and it is very traumatic to stand in line with others in a cold warehouse? As the virus spreads and bodies are stacked high in refrigerated ice trucks, should we blame China or WHO for spreading death? Trump has the answer – to blame both, and you don’t have to make a decision or confuse the American people.
Our great president is limited to actual science, the White House reality, so he concentrates on wishful thinking, which was taught at Trump University before the yellow dog liberals put this citadel of learning out of business.
Donald John Trump has often said he is “exceptionally smart”; this is why he hailed research showing the coronavirus vulnerability to sunlight and household disinfectant, which might be used to clear COVID-19 from the lungs. I guess one could lounge on the deck on a sunny day and drink Lysol or bleach on the rocks to cure yourself.
With these new ideas maybe hydroxychloroquine might really work; as a lady from Salida wrote in a letter to The Mountain Mail, with all these possible cures will “bleachgate” be on the GOP platform?
Trump is in his 70s and good health, so what is his secret? Orange hair. If the American people would dye their hair orange we would dissolve the virus and become healthy, wealthy and wise.
David Hester,
Buena Vista