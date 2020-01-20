Dear Editor:
How about that Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center? Council expected to install five outdoor soaking pools/splash pad for $800,000. Splash pads proved impossible within budget and were eliminated.
In the Oct. 1 council meeting, the contractor bid $1,798,669.20 on reduced scope, still 2.25 times the $800,000 construction budget. Yikes. This last-minute surprise killed the project the very day it was supposed to be approved. How did this happen?
Background: The Salida pool is a money pit. Average operating loss/year is approximately $400,000 over the last three years. The 2020 budget projects a $622,000 deficit, or losses of $1,700/day. In addition, numerous capital projects have cost taxpayers additional millions.
Pretend the Salida pool was a private business. The owner would have a mortgage/rent and pay taxes. Capital improvements needed? Reach into their own pocket or take out a loan. But they would still expect to make a profit.
Those who manage our city-owned pool have none of these disadvantages. They’re given the buildings to operate. They do not pay taxes. Facing a budget shortfall, they just ask for more money. There is no incentive for efficiency. Every time there is another major capital project, we are promised it will make the difference, and the pool will now be profitable. It never happens.
Theresa Casey presided over Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center for 10 years, until her sudden retirement in April 2019. At the time she retired (making $43/hour), council announced she would continue as a consultant.
I requested her consulting contract, yielding nothing. I finally discovered the nature of her ongoing relationship with the city by paying for an information request summarizing salary history. Ms. Casey was never an outside consultant; on April 10, she became a part-time Salida city employee, getting a raise to $50/hour. Her duties would be “special projects,” such as successful construction of soaking pools.
She was paid $11,200 over three months. Mysteriously, her check in August contained compensation for 128 hours of vacation time, at $50/hour. Was she allowed to carry over accrued vacation time from her full-time employment into part-time? Shouldn’t this have been paid off at her retirement? Is it fair that this vacation time was paid at $50/hour, not her prior $43/hour rate? Many questions.
What actions contribute to making the pool a money pit? Hire back a director whose enterprise always lost money. Give them a fat raise. Put them in charge of a soaking pool project where the budget available and construction cost are so far apart that there was never any hope the project could succeed. Then watch it fail.
By the way, the SteamPlant loses about $330,000/year. In the 2020 budget, it is projected to lose $400,000. If you owned the SteamPlant free and clear and did not have to pay income taxes, could you make a profit? Mount Princeton Hot Springs and privately owned events centers all over this country do. As the new Breckenridge, why can’t Salida at least break even?
