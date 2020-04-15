The candidate profile in the April 13 Mountain Mail underscores the experienced leadership of Commissioner Keith Baker.
His personal history, in the Navy and in public service, which accounts for almost all his adult life, makes him especially qualified to lead in Chaffee County. His 23-year Navy career included command at sea and culminated in working in policy coordination at the level of Joint Staff at the Pentagon.
His local public service includes major accomplishments in eight years as Buena Vista town trustee prior to his incumbency on the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
I have experienced personally his competence and hard work in a number of areas critical at this time in our community. A partial list of these critical areas include:
• Active approach to community development.
• Sustainable growth.
• Affordable housing.
• Public lands.
• Outdoor recreation.
• Renewing the county comprehensive plan.
• And, especially now in a time of crisis, public health.
I urge you to join me in supporting the re-election of Keith Baker for Chaffee County commissioner for District 1.
Buena Vista