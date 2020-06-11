Sunday is Flag Day, which commemorates adoption of the nation’s flag on June 14, 1777. Since 1777 the flag has gone through various changes as states were added to the Union.
Notably, however, stars have never been removed from the flag, even during the Civil War when we actually added three stars: Kansas (1863), West Virginia (1863) and Nevada (1865). No stars were removed even though the 11 Confederates States of America saw themselves as a nation apart.
Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first national Flag Day in 1917 at the height of World War I, and just as the world was about to experience even more death during the Spanish flu pandemic.
Since 1917 Flag Day has perhaps waned a bit as a “major” holiday in America, but through it all, Old Glory flew over the nation as we led the world in democratic, social and economic progress. It has also been flown in support of some of our nation’s biggest sins – and there are many – beginning with slavery and destruction of many indigenous cultures.
To many, our flag is a symbol of hope, progress and individual liberty. To too many others it is a symbol of oppression, colonialism, death and destruction.
Jennifer Finney Boylan wrote an excellent column in The New York Times about Maine’s two official state flags. One is a busy logo on a blue background, the other a solitary pine tree and star on a beige background. There was a push to return to the simpler banner until a right-wing candidate for state legislature co-opted it for his divisive message.
She also discusses the changed meaning of the “Gadsen flag” of “Don’t tread on me” fame: “Once it was a wonderful symbol of all-around cussedness and courage …” for all Americans, but it became a rallying symbol of the tea party movement and Second Amendment zealots.
I love flags. The simplicity of the message. The colors. The sounds of the flutter and halyard clanging against the pole. But, flags can of course be used in negative ways.
While standing peacefully in a public park with my family, friends and neighbors Friday to collectively grieve the murders of people of color and stand in solidarity with the cause of justice, we were greeted with loud sounds of revving diesel engines and catcalls from several pickup trucks flying the “Trump” flag. We weren’t deterred, even as the drivers (young white men) circled the block and repeatedly drove past conducting their “counterprotest.”
It reminded me of another experience from spring 1996 when my high school baseball team took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to play some bigger schools in preparation for our season. The goal was to take advantage of somewhat warmer weather three hours south of my hometown. Our first game pitted Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs – Carmi, Illinois, vs. Smyrna, Tennessee.
We pulled up to the field near the large school building and enormous parking lot and were greeted with several pickup trucks flying the Confederate battle flag driving aggressively near us – the drivers screaming “go home, Yankees!” and calling us “N-word lovers.”
Being from rural White County, Illinois, a mere 30 minutes from the Kentucky border, we had no African Americans on our team at that time. Those facts did not discourage our tormentors. Sure, it was a bunch of adolescent kids trying to intimidate another bunch of adolescent kids, but the feeling of being the “other,” even for that brief moment, stuck with me. I can’t imagine being the “other” every day of my life.
It seems as though there are many folks now flying the Trump flag who would not normally fly a flag at all. I’ve seen it flying from the beds of pickup trucks, blowing in the wind on power boats motoring around lakes and rivers and posted on homes and businesses throughout the country.
Do those flags merely symbolize support for a chosen candidate? Or, is the Trump flag becoming the new Confederate battle flag – a marker of protest and grievance for white nationalists?
This Flag Day I hope we can all look at the one and only American flag and remember what it truly symbolizes: a diverse collection of people from all walks of life committed to the hard and daily work of always seeking a more perfect union.
Fly your flag with pride in what America has accomplished, but try to empathize with those who see it differently, and try to do the same with those flying Trump’s banner. After all, as Ms. Finney Boylan ended her piece referenced above – “When you wave the flag, the flag is also waving you.”
Attorney Casey Martin is a partner at Balcomb & Green in Buena Vista.