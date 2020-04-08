Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but this coronavirus pandemic has me bamboozled. Flummoxed. Disoriented. Reality feels different. Mainly because reality is different.
Schools are closed. So are bars and restaurants, coffee houses, movie theaters, live theaters, libraries, gyms, hair salons. Public and private events and meetings are canceled until further notice. Pro sports leagues have canceled entire seasons. No one is flying. Supermarket shelves are empty.
Like Bob Dylan said, “Things have changed.”
But global pandemics will do that.
The flu pandemic of 1918-1920 infected one-quarter of the world’s population and killed 50 million people. Almost 700,000 died in the U.S., two-thirds of 1 percent of the nation’s population. At an equivalent mortality rate, COVID-19 will kill 2.2 million Americans.
Cures and vaccines are a year away. Our only defense is to slow the disease’s spread, so it won’t crash our health care system and spike mortality rates. The key to doing that is keeping people physically apart.
It’s called social distancing.
Basically, this means staying at home, leaving only for essentials. And when out in public, not getting within 6 feet of other humans. The hot zone for virus transmission, apparently, is about the same as in a pickup bar.
Ironically, physical isolation has been trending for years. It’s become commonplace for people to spend hours interacting with their devices, oblivious to warm bodies not 2 feet away. Will social distancing finally kill off in-person society? Will most of us learn to live complete lives on the internet – do jobs, attend school, get essentials, carry on social lives and relationships?
Either way, this government-mandated physical separation is wreaking havoc on people’s lives. And psyches.
More so for extroverts than introverts.
Social distancing comes naturally to introverts, who get their energy from internal sources. Introverts spend their time happily and creatively alone. But they also enjoy social activity in small doses – a weekly dinner with friends, the occasional poker game or humanist brunch. Even introverts are disconcerted by our new social regime.
And if it’s hard on introverts, pity the poor extrovert. (Sincerely. Some of my best friends are extroverts.)
Extroverts get their energy from other people. They’ve got circles of friends, a full calendar of engagements, clubs and groups, board meetings, volunteer activities. Extroverts are never sitting quietly at home … Suddenly, they’re in the isolation tank. A space that may be large or tiny, with or without housemates, compatible or not.
A person could go buggy.
So many weird angles to our new pandemic reality. Acute angles, obtuse angles, right angles, wrong angles …
Economic angles: Trillions more on the national credit card. A Wall Street crash wrecking retirement plans. A Main Street crash devastating small businesses and workers. People in public jobs providing essential services – health care workers, first responders, unsung heroes in supermarkets and delivery services – risking their health every day …
And political angles. A postcard there, at least, if not a treatise …
Marty Rush,
Salida