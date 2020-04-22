We completed another week of “hunkering down” and a few more projects checked off the “Honey Do” list. People talk about the “new normal” – if this is the new normal, then I am either going to be the greatest hubby ever, or I am going to drop from overexertion.
Before the pandemic lockdown, it was common to get together and attack home projects with our neighbors. Now, to quote the preacher from “Blazing Saddles,” “You are on your own, son.” And, if you are older, like Kristi and me, your kids may be gone so it is just the two of you available for manual labor.
I am amused when people use the new normal term like it is something unique to today. New normal is just a contemporary phrase for change or “a previously unfamiliar or atypical situation that has become standard, usual or expected.” So, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, what will be the new normal? Unless you are a modern day Jules Verne, your guess is as good as mine – but things will change.
Miraculously, the “experts” are projecting the state Legislature will return to the Capitol on or about May 18. I am amazed that some folks can project an exact date when a pandemic will taper off, and I cannot even guess when I will get over a common cold.
If you attempt to pin those experts down on the status of COVID-19 by May 18, you get a resounding “We will have to take ‘precautions.’” Let me share with you what those projected precautions would look like under the Golden Dome.
First, for anyone (legislators or general public) to get through security, you would have to be wearing a mask and pass a temperature check. Members of the general public would still be under the 10-person gathering restriction and 6-foot spacing.
Public testimony on bills could be restricted in numbers as well as possibility of testifying on a stand-up microphone rather than being seated. Large crowds of witnesses would be cordoned outside the building and rotated through in small groups.
For those bills that attract hundreds of witnesses, it could make a long and interesting process.
Legislators would fall under additional restraints. Seating on the House floor would follow a “checkerboard” pattern to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing. Legislators would sit at an “every other one” desk and alternate every other row resulting in the checkerboard pattern. Those legislators removed from their desks would be seated around the periphery of the floor.
Each legislator would be required to wear a mask and be temp checked by the sergeants before allowed to enter the chamber. I have to chuckle when I envision a group of masked individuals being responsible for billions of taxpayer dollars.
This new normal business may be a unique adventure, but I can assure you some things are continuing “business as usual.” The Rs are pushing back against perceived overreach of the governor and the Ds in their lockdown of the state’s economy.
The Ds are trying to figure out how they can push through their “agenda” bills during the final days of the 72nd General Assembly.
The Rs are vigilantly following dispersion of stimulus monies to ensure the dollars go to offset the impact of the pandemic.
The Ds are looking at the state budget (the Long Bill) to ascertain if there is any way to slip in funding for their personal bills.
Overshadowing all the partisan maneuvering is the election of 2020. Every House district (all 65 positions) will be on the fall ballot. Now, that is normal.
No matter how many masked men and women show up at the Capitol when it reopens for business, three things will have to happen. First, a balanced state budget of more than $30 billion will have to be approved. Second, a new School Finance Bill (more than $7 billion) will have to be passed.
And finally, according to “experts,” cuts of more than $800 million for the current budget year and cuts of $2-$3 billion will have to be made to balance the state budget and fund the school finance bill for 2021. Trust me, making cuts like this is not normal for the Legislature. Only time will tell if this will be the “new normal.”
Because we are still hunkered down at home across the state, our interaction with folks who may know the answers to many of our questions continues to be limited. I will still try to help in any way possible. Feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an e-mail: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60. We completed another week of “hunkering down” and a few more projects checked off the “Honey Do” list. People talk about the “new normal” – if this is the new normal, then I am either going to be the greatest hubby ever, or I am going to drop from overexertion.
Before the pandemic lockdown, it was common to get together and attack home projects with our neighbors. Now, to quote the preacher from “Blazing Saddles,” “You are on your own, son.” And, if you are older, like Kristi and me, your kids may be gone so it is just the two of you available for manual labor.
I am amused when people use the new normal term like it is something unique to today. New normal is just a contemporary phrase for change or “a previously unfamiliar or atypical situation that has become standard, usual or expected.” So, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, what will be the new normal? Unless you are a modern day Jules Verne, your guess is as good as mine – but things will change.
Miraculously, the “experts” are projecting the state Legislature will return to the Capitol on or about May 18. I am amazed that some folks can project an exact date when a pandemic will taper off, and I cannot even guess when I will get over a common cold.
If you attempt to pin those experts down on the status of COVID-19 by May 18, you get a resounding “We will have to take ‘precautions.’” Let me share with you what those projected precautions would look like under the Golden Dome.
First, for anyone (legislators or general public) to get through security, you would have to be wearing a mask and pass a temperature check. Members of the general public would still be under the 10-person gathering restriction and 6-foot spacing.
Public testimony on bills could be restricted in numbers as well as possibility of testifying on a stand-up microphone rather than being seated. Large crowds of witnesses would be cordoned outside the building and rotated through in small groups.
For those bills that attract hundreds of witnesses, it could make a long and interesting process.
Legislators would fall under additional restraints. Seating on the House floor would follow a “checkerboard” pattern to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing. Legislators would sit at an “every other one” desk and alternate every other row resulting in the checkerboard pattern. Those legislators removed from their desks would be seated around the periphery of the floor.
Each legislator would be required to wear a mask and be temp checked by the sergeants before allowed to enter the chamber. I have to chuckle when I envision a group of masked individuals being responsible for billions of taxpayer dollars.
This new normal business may be a unique adventure, but I can assure you some things are continuing “business as usual.” The Rs are pushing back against perceived overreach of the governor and the Ds in their lockdown of the state’s economy.
The Ds are trying to figure out how they can push through their “agenda” bills during the final days of the 72nd General Assembly.
The Rs are vigilantly following dispersion of stimulus monies to ensure the dollars go to offset the impact of the pandemic.
The Ds are looking at the state budget (the Long Bill) to ascertain if there is any way to slip in funding for their personal bills.
Overshadowing all the partisan maneuvering is the election of 2020. Every House district (all 65 positions) will be on the fall ballot. Now, that is normal.
No matter how many masked men and women show up at the Capitol when it reopens for business, three things will have to happen. First, a balanced state budget of more than $30 billion will have to be approved. Second, a new School Finance Bill (more than $7 billion) will have to be passed.
And finally, according to “experts,” cuts of more than $800 million for the current budget year and cuts of $2-$3 billion will have to be made to balance the state budget and fund the school finance bill for 2021. Trust me, making cuts like this is not normal for the Legislature. Only time will tell if this will be the “new normal.”
Because we are still hunkered down at home across the state, our interaction with folks who may know the answers to many of our questions continues to be limited. I will still try to help in any way possible. Feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an e-mail: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.