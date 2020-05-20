Dear Editor:
As I recall, 27 years ago in Salida people were free (it was legal) to have alcohol in city parks. It was fine and we liked it.
The city council then made it illegal to have alcohol in city parks. As a consequence, FIBArk got a fence around it and entry points with sentries to search individuals when they entered and left the area in which alcohol consumption was permitted.
I support the city council’s effort to allow alcohol in parks. There are already laws against littering, underage drinking and disorderly conduct, so I think we’ll be OK.
Kevin Barnes,
Salida