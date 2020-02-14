Primary ‘party’ here
Who is Rita Krichevsky?
Dr. Krichevsky works in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and two other locations, specializes in psychiatry and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Who is Zoltan G. Istvan Gyurko? Mr. Gyurko, known professionally as Zoltan Istvan, born March 30, 1973, is an American transhumanist, journalist, entrepreneur and futurist.
The two are on Colorado’s Democratic and Republican presidential primary election ballots. The former received 23 votes and the latter 50 in this week’s New Hampshire presidential primary.
They are among 17 Democratic and six Republican candidates on Colorado’s March 3 presidential primary election ballots sent out this week by the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office.
It is the first time since the 2000 election, when George W. Bush was elected president, that state voters will cast ballots in presidential primaries.
Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican ballots and can vote in either primary. Unaffiliateds vote the party of their choice, send the ballot to the clerk’s office and are asked to destroy the other ballot.
Seventeen-year-olds, for the first time, will be able to vote in the primary as well as the June 30 state primary, provided they turn 18 before the Nov. 3 general election.
Colorado is one of 14 Super Tuesday presidential primary states along with Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. About a third of 3,979 delegates will be awarded in Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday.
Who to vote for? None of the candidates from either party have made much of a splash locally. Some Democrats, Michael Bloomberg for one, have been advertising heavily on television channels. President Trump tops Republican candidates.
For the most part, voters will be relying on national news reports, social media, the internet, family or friends, or have to dig out their own information on which Democratic candidate to vote for.
And a burning (note: not a “Bern-ing”) question is if Mr. Bloomberg will be hosting a campaign event in the county with, according to a New York Times report, samples of honey-coated brie.
Disconcerting info
On a more serious subject, the county clerk’s office notes that voters can check or update their registration records online at govotecolorado.gov.
Voters can change party affiliation, choose a primary ballot, check ballot status, find a polling location, view their sample ballot, withdraw their registration or change names.
What’s required is to type in the above URL, click “Find my registration,” then type first name, last name, birthdate and zip code. What pops up is voter ID, date of registration, status, party, date of affiliation and address.
To change data does require voters to type a driver’s license number and the last four digits of a Social Security number and go through an “I’m not a robot” quiz, which helps keep registration information secure.
However, it’s a bit disconcerting to know that with just a name, birthdate and zip code some curious individual can find a person’s voter ID, date of registration, status, party, date of affiliation and address.
This information is public and likely has been available for some time. However, before advent of the internet, to get these details would require going to the county clerk’s office to get the info.
In the age of the internet it’s a bit or bits of personal information that is no longer private but relatively easily available to the public to anyone with a computer and a few details, namely a birthdate.
— MJB