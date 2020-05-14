Dear Editor:
I read the article about Doug Lamborn winning the Award for Conservative Excellence. Supposedly this award is a good thing?
Mr. Lamborn is being rewarded for excellently supporting the Republican Party line instead of all the people in his district. We have gone from a place where our representatives used to apply individual judgment based on the needs and desires of the people they represent to a place where they are rewarded for only following their party line.
This so-called American Conservative Union Foundation should be ashamed for promoting divisiveness in our country. For example, they use unnecessary inflammatory language by calling any representative who does not support their agenda “The Coalition of the Radical Left.”
They are either ignorant of the fact that this harms our country or consider their agenda more important than the health of the United States.
Rick Pautz,
Salida