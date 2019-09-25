Dear Editor:
Char Pasquale in her Sept. 16 letter says I missed her point.
She “didn’t suggest our council is without foibles,” nor did she “offer a heated list of complaints as Farney chose to do.”
A foible is “a minor weakness or failing” and is intended to minimize serious issues. A list of actions by Salida city government was provided that should concern everyone and that Char did not challenge or contest. And these are only the issues I know about; what has council successfully managed to keep hidden?
Instead of never actually addressing the details of the examples cited, Ms. Pasquale could perhaps abandon frantic hand-wringing that contains vague innuendo and zero factual content and directly address some of these points:
The 2018 Salida City Council meetings dated Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 are available for all to watch on YouTube. Since mentioned in my last letter, the number of views has spiked. Since people are interested in seeing for themselves what occurred, I invite Ms. Pasquale to do the same so she can then give us an informed opinion on how these meetings did not constitute a “debacle.”
This mayor/council has demonstrated a history of doing favors for their friends at the expense of all other Salidans. Like those who have benefited, it appears Char supports this behavior.
As previously stated, sometimes they directly give them money. Other times they exempt themselves and their supporters from the rules and laws the rest of us must follow.
Perhaps Ms. Pasquale is OK with a system of blatant patronage; I am not. If she disagrees, how about giving fact-based explanations of the specific examples previously produced to refute them?
It’s hard to understand why she would say something like “When the writer is not impartial, or has never offered a critique of a previous council despite its issues, their credibility is lost. When the tone is angry, reader interest is lost.”
So let me get this straight, on a newspaper editorial page designed to allow people to voice their opinions, the only acceptable opinion is for me to agree with Char and critique the previous administration? Is her motive to get rid of my free speech and my right to petition my government to follow the law?
The issues listed in my last letter were not “foibles.” Some might think they were serious violations that a law-abiding council should have never allowed.
Lorene Farney,
Salida