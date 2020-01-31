Dear Editor:
L’etat c’est moi?
Legend holds that Louis XIV of France said something like “l’etat c’est moi” (I am the state). The implication was that whatever was good for him with was good for France. What a concept.
Yesterday, Trump’s lawyer made more or less the same claim for our current dear leader. Apparently, we are now to believe that anything this president does to win re-election is in the public interest.
“The US of A, it is Donald Trump.” I don’t think so. Maybe an absolute monarch can get away with such arrogance, but it has no place in our democracy. In fact, a smallish problem is that the American Revolution was fought to get the colonists of the English-speaking portion of North America out from under the thumb of the English King. In case there were any doubts about that “king” business, George Washington disposed of them at the beginning of his presidency when he refused to be addressed as “sire” or “your majesty.”
Also, as I recall from the 1970s, Richard Nixon operated on the “anything to guarantee re-election” principle with the Watergate burglary and then resigned his office in disgrace after getting caught.
Susie Shallers,
Salida