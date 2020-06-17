Dear Editor:
There was a funeral in St. Louis about the same time as the George Floyd funeral. It was for Chief David Dorn, 77, a 37-year veteran with the metropolitan force in St. Louis.
He was called out in the middle of the night to protect his friend’s pawn shop. A gang of looters was caught on surveillance tape and a 24-year-old is in custody, while others are still being sought.
This man was an outstanding officer, father, husband, grandfather and community citizen. He was the epitome of a good, patriotic American. He is my hero.
I support our police forces across our country. I am for Black Lives Matter as well as all of our lives.
Jolyn Taylor,
Salida