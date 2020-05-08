Looks forward to Salida Trivia May 8, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I find myself looking forward to receiving Friday’s Mountain Mail paper. I am sorry to report that I have not been successful in answering every single blank – what is it that we are not to look down?Lillie Jones, Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit