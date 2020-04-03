Officials now taking COVID-19 seriously
A week ago in this space we criticized President Donald Trump for his overly optimistic statement that “the economy will be roaring” by Easter when indicators pointed to a far more serious spread of the coronavirus across the country.
This week, the Trump administration delivered the sobering news that COVID-19 could claim somewhere between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans before the pandemic is brought under control in this country.
The number of potential victims should give pause to those who have played down and minimized the potential seriousness of the pandemic and its reach across the country.
Knowing just how serious consequences of the virus can be serves to remind citizens of the importance of taking precautions at home, at work and while recreating.
Maintaining proper distance of at least 6 feet when interacting with others; washing hands with soap and water; following guidelines, rules and standards set by local, state and national officials; covering coughs and sneezes; and avoiding group meetings and interactions – among other things – are critical to gaining control over the virus in the weeks and months ahead.
There’s no sugar-coating the potential devastation the virus may cause.
At the same time it’s important to note that in Washington state and California, where stay-at-home restrictions were implemented in early March when cases first started appearing, the virus death rate is substantially less than in New York City where, by comparison, the mayor and other officials were slow to put limitations in place, in fact actually encouraging residents to go out and live their lives as normal.
NYC is now paying the price for that oversight.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home directive March 25 that runs to April 11. The order stipulates that Coloradans should leave their homes only for critical activities.
“You have the chance to be a hero and save thousands of lives by staying at home,” the governor said. “The lives of many Coloradans hinge on your ability to be able to stay at home for the next couple weeks to the most of your ability ... Now is not the time to die.”
Broader implications
As serious as the infection and death rates are, equally sobering is the impact COVID-19 has had on local, state and national economies.
According to The Denver Post, nationally, TSA screenings one day last week were running about 146,000 per day. That’s a significant number but less than a tenth of the 2 million-plus per day of the same day a year ago. DIA screenings were down 90.3 percent compared to the same week a year ago.
In Salida, where downtown parking is routinely difficult to find, spaces are unfortunately abundant as a result of closures of dozens of businesses, with restaurants open only for takeout and delivery.
At 8 p.m. on a mid-week evening, streets and sidewalks are mostly vacant with no cars parked on entire blocks. Most area residents, evidently, are taking the stay-at-home order seriously, which is as it should be given the seriousness of the situation.
The full impact of the coronavirus on local business remains to be seen.
That impact will not only be felt by business owners and their employees who were the first to feel the virus’s effects resulting from mandatory closure orders, but will extend to municipal, county and state governments dependent on sales tax revenues to fund significant portions of budgets.
At this time we are only beginning to see the tip of impact the virus will mean on the local economy as well as across the state and nation.
