Dear Editor:
Ms. Richardson is unquestionably correct to say standardized tests are biased (Dec. 19 guest opinion). It is the degree of bias and the impact of irreducible bias factors on the utility of the test that are of concern.
The bald statement that such tests are unhelpful is groundless and totally unsupported by her column or any relevant facts. As a former dean, I can assure readers that while all such instruments are imperfect, they are very valuable indicators that the educational subsidy provided students by taxing agencies or university endowments is distributed as wisely as possible.
As to her question, “Why does wealth impact your SAT score?,” she has the question backward. It should be “Why does SAT score impact your wealth?” And the answer is genetics. The same attributes that show up well on an SAT test are among those that enable parents to accumulate wealth.
The bald assertion that “the only function … is to roadblock social mobility” makes no more sense than the rest of her column. It is true that the advantage of genetic privilege is unearned, but it would be a denial of educational executives’ responsibility to stakeholders to not make the best possible use of the information testing does provide in selecting students most likely to benefit from the subsidy.
Ide Trotter,
Poncha Springs