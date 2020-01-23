Dear Editor:
I would like to thank everyone who has helped my husband, Lee, my family and me go through a painful time in our lives.
Thanks to the help of the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services extraordinary staff, the Buena Vista Fire Department, generous and caring hospice nurse Kayla and the many wonderful helpers from that organization, Dr. Varble and her sharing time with us, the staff of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home and all our friends.
On Lee’s behalf, I would like to share words from Lacordaire’s “Souvenir”: “It is the presence in the absence, the spoken word in the silence. It is the endless return of a past happiness to which the heart gives immortality.”
Thank you.
Marie-Paule Truitt,
Buena Vista