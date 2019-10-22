Dear Editor:
I said to my neighbor a month ago, if it’s up to the Forest Service, they will destroy the entire north end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. He said no way.
Well, guess what?
We are all standing witness to the insane policy of the U.S. Forest Service burn policy.
The U.S. Forest Service has the charge of preserving and protecting our, yes, our, natural resources and public lands.
They are a total failure in managing property that belongs to you and me.
Millions of board feet of lumber, tens of thousands of cords of firewood, thousands of species of wildlife that belong to us – destroyed.
Ask the Forest Service, “How many thousands of tons of airborne pollution have been released?”
All of this madness is being done to improve forest health or remove deadfall or some other phony excuse for totally incompetent management of our public lands.
Every person responsible for letting this fire burn out of control instead of stopping it a month ago should be replaced.
Everyone, the head ranger of the San Isabel National Forest, the forest manager, the secretary of the interior and anyone else that has destroyed our property.
As long as we remain silent, we will be destroyed just like our mountains are being destroyed.
Lorin E. Gardner,
Salida