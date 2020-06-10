Dear Editor:
Having followed the ongoing comments concerning the changes to the end section of East Crestone Avenue, I would like to add my own concerns.
These concerns are not with the city supporting low-cost housing, but it is with the transfer of developed and actively used city property (a city street) to private ownership.
There may be certain instances where this might be beneficial to the city, but I don’t see it in this specific instance. To give away city property that is actively used and has public utilities (sewer) in the street to private ownership with all the restrictions and easements that will be necessary to allow private development on the East Crestone Avenue property is just counter to good planning.
Using the criteria for East Crestone Avenue, there is no reason that any city park or other actively used public property cannot be transferred to private ownership under the cover of providing low-cost housing. For example, one could see similar arguments to give away part of Marvin Park, Centennial Park or Alpine Park and transfer it to private ownership.
On the other hand, the single parcel that the city owns next to East Crestone Avenue is an example of the type of “undeveloped” property that could be transferred to private ownership for the purposes of providing low-cost housing. Chaffee Housing Trust, who is the private developer, has convinced the city that they need more property to build more units and should hand over East Crestone Avenue, a public street, for their purposes and has convinced city planning staff to actively promote and rationalize this transfer.
And one other point that is merely a distinction and not necessarily a criticism, but I think should be explained: The model that Chaffee Housing Trust uses for its development is similar to if not the same as a trailer park. The land is owned by a different entity than who owns the various structures placed on the land. Chaffee Housing Trust retains ownership of the property and then rents the land to whoever buys the structures placed on the property. This is not a townhouse, condominium, duplex project or single-family dwelling where there is a connection of ownership of the structures and the land.
Gregory Smith,
Salida