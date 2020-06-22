Dear Editor:
I once had a roommate who was a Delta Airlines flight attendant. She was Jamaican, and she told me she has learned to speak in three different dialects, depending on context and whom she is speaking to. It’s necessary to be respected, she said. The dialects were British English, general American and Jamaican Patwa, the primary language spoken in Jamaica.
I can’t believe 40 years later I’ve had a similar experience as an Airbnb host. I accepted a digital reservation from a person who later called me to ask some questions. He had a distinctive British or Indian sounding accent. However, when he arrived, he spoke in American, black vernacular. Not surprising, since he was a black man.
I pride myself as being nonjudgmental toward people regardless of their race. After getting to know one another, I mentioned he sounded different in person than he did over the phone. He said sometimes he disguises his voice when he doesn’t know anything about the person he is speaking to, especially when he is looking to rent. Race discrimination is a reality he lives with.
It is times like this that I realize I’ll never be able to comprehend the black experience. Only recently has the expression “The Talk” been brought to my attention. That’s when black children are taught by their parents the rules of conduct to avoid getting abused or shot by the police:
You will automatically be considered suspicious when you go into stores, and you will often be aware you are being followed around by store security.
Be especially courteous if you are being questioned by police. Try not to be defensive even though you’ve done nothing wrong.
Keep your hands visible at all times, announcing if you are going to reach into your pocket or glove compartment for something.
Remember, you are presumed suspect the day you were born because of the color of your skin.
These, and other cautionary conversations, white people do not have to have with their children. It’s called “white privilege.”
Today black people still face a higher degree of violence at the hands of the police than white people. And when our judicial system turns a blind eye to injustices perpetrated against black people, “justice for all” becomes a meaningless pledge.
The civil rights movement during the ’60s achieved legislative changes as direct result of protests. However, when protests end and the spotlight and cameras are turned off, people forget. Racial hatred and discrimination are still a reality in America.
It’s our moral right and obligation to protest racism and blatant abuse of force. The killing of George Floyd by the police and attacks on innocent people in peaceful demonstrations are deplorable. The First Amendment to the Constitution endorses protest as a right, “to peacefully assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances.” This is what differentiates America from fascist regimes.
I still have hope. I will march, I will protest. Justice matters.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard