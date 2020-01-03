Dear Editor:
I recently ran across the 2017 document obtained by Tom Bomer when he sued the city of Salida, costing Salida $55,000 in legal fees.
Bomer received a $20,000 “settlement” check from Mayor P.T. Wood and city council shortly after their first election.
There were several problems: The negotiated payment was never brought up in open session, there was no audit paper trail for the $20,000, and Mr. Bomer never used the document. The only reason the $20,000 payment was detected was Mr. Bomer bragged about it in The Mountain Mail.
“It’s my understanding that this is how settlements in municipal lawsuits are done around the state,” Wood said. “It’s how everyone does it.
“All of the i’s were dotted and t’s were crossed,” Wood said. “It was done as everyone else does it.”
In a May, 22, 2018, Mountain Mail editorial, MJB strongly disagreed:
“Colorado Press Association attorneys said the city of Salida’s settlement payment in the Tom Bomer case should have been voted upon in open regular session before the public.”
But why did Mr. Bomer never use the document he sued the city to obtain? Perhaps the document itself was never his goal. He instead seemed intent on raising a ruckus during election season, claiming that Jim LiVecchi et al were not transparent. It worked, since Bomer’s people won the election.
But now, thanks to Mr. Bomer’s vigilance, I finally recognize the value of this document, which included an email from former Finance Director Jan Schmidt. She complained the bills from the city attorney’s office weren’t being submitted to a city employee but were instead addressed to LiVecchi.
Ms. Schmidt said: “We find ourselves in a situation that deviates from our invoice approval process. Normally, staff works with vendors and service providers. Our purchasing policy authorizes staff to approve invoices for different amounts based on job levels. In the past, we’ve not had elected officials directly incur charges. The invoice must be approved by the employee who is in a position to verify quantities and prices being charged. No one on staff is able to confirm that the hours being billed on this invoice are as expected.”
I am writing to notify Ms. Schmidt that this catastrophic situation has reared its ugly head again. It has come to my attention that since he was first elected mayor, every single city attorney invoice from Geoff Wilson and his firm, Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, has been addressed directly to “P.T. Wood, Mayor,” and not to a city employee steeped in the “invoice approval process.”
I expect Ms. Schmidt will sharpen the torches, light the pitchforks and demand that Mayor Wood end this outrage, return to regular order and do things they way they were always done. Or perhaps this is just one more another example of hypocrisy from the “do as we say, not as we do” P.T. Wood administration.
Vince Phillips,
Salida