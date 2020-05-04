Dear Editor:
I would like to express my thanks to all of the citizens involved in supporting and publishing the sentiments regarding the proposal to pave much of the green space adjacent to the historic county courthouse and to create more parking.
Please include my signature of endorsement for the preservation of this green oasis.
My opinion: Leave the trees and plant a community garden. My suggestion to ease a perceived lack of accessible parking: Demolish the dilapidated garage on the northwest corner of the building and construct a small parking garage for the employees there.
Gregory Bayne,
Salida