Dear Editor:
I want to second the request of “Be kind to grocery store employees.”
Thursday I was in Walmart picking up a few things for my neighbors and myself. There was a young man with his two kids and his wife checking out in one of the “checker” lanes (not self-checkout). The cashier quietly informed him that he could not purchase four packages of toilet paper, that there was a limit of one. Signs are prominently posted all over the shelves.
Instead of quietly accepting her statement, he proceeded to blow up at her, claiming it was all a government conspiracy (there were a few curse words in there) and she was at fault for not letting him purchase what he wanted.
He then proceeded to complain to her that he had a “right” to purchase what he wanted and that the store could not limit him as it violated his rights. She calmly and quietly tried to explain to him that it was store policy and she was just enforcing it.
He then demanded that she give one of the packages of toilet paper to his wife and she would check out and just purchase it. She tried to explain again that this violated policy.
He rudely paid for his groceries, said some curse words at the checker and left the store. What a lovely example to set for his children!
While I understand the fear that leads many people to lash out, this was totally uncalled for. I did go over to her after I had finished checking out and apologized that she had to endure that behavior and thanked her for being at work to help us. She tried so hard not to cry.
Please, please remember that those who work in the stores that are open are working without complaining, without protective gear and are trying to hold their fear in while dealing with the public.
Don’t lash out at them; say “Thank you” instead. Think how you would behave if it was your mother, your wife or your child who had to endure that. There is no excuse for this behavior.
Beth Scully,
Poncha Springs