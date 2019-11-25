Dear Editor:
‘Tis the season for celebrating a year filled with generosity, compassion and dedication. Because of the commitment Chaffee County has made to ensure that older adults thrive in our community, your friends at Ark Valley Helping Hands have had an incredibly successful first year.
Our mission is to help our seniors stay and thrive in their own homes of choice, by assisting with: rides to the grocery store and appointments, delivery of groceries and prescriptions to the home, small home repairs, cleaning, yardwork, help with technology, friendly visits, phone calls, social outings and many other things.
At the beginning of 2019 we became a 100 percent local nonprofit, and since then our 67 volunteers have clocked in 1,767 volunteer hours and provided 645 services to 73 members.
We are so grateful for the amazing financial and in-kind support from Chaffee County. We appreciate the time and energy of our volunteers, and we are thankful for our members and their families who have trusted and championed our program.
We need your support. Dec. 10 is Colorado Gives Day. Your donation will allow Ark Valley Helping Hands to continue serving the needs of seniors in Chaffee County. Donations can be made at coloradogives.org/arkvalleyhelpinghands.
We also encourage volunteers, members and supporters to attend our holiday celebration, which will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 7 Poncha Blvd. in Salida. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided. We hope to see many of you there.
Ark Valley Helping Hands wishes everyone in our community a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.
Ark Valley Helping Hands board of directors: Andrea Carlstrom, Molly Bischoff, Marilyn Bouldin, Dee Dubin, Leslie Matthews and Tom Syzek