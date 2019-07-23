Future 50 makes recommendations
Salida’s Future 50 Re-Vision Rainbow Boulevard Project Report is complete.
The review process and report by Community Builders includes a range of proposals for safety, beautification, improved travel and reinvestment by business owners.
The report represents a collaborative effort of city officials, Community Builders’ team, a leadership committee, highway businesses and city and area residents.
It follows a year of study, meetings, review and more meetings, project refining and final report.
According to the document, it is to be used by the city and partners “as a guiding document that memorializes the community’s goals for the Highway 50 Corridor, and provides a plan of action for moving those goals forward.”
The report forward states Salida “is growing and changing. If we want to manage our growth and change in a way that preserves our character, creates more opportunity and strengthens the community we love, we need to think ahead.”
Proposed action plans include the following:
• Gateways, beautification, streetscaping: The report states gateways define city entrances, provide traffic calming, signaling motorists to slow down, which help to make businesses more visible and appealing. Beautification could include light pole flags, banners and attractive trash containers. The report notes that while business owners resisted using private property for corridors, the city could create incentives for those who voluntarily work with the city on improvements.
• Intersection improvements: Suggestions include installation of bike lane green dashes across intersections, installation of crosswalks, exploring stamping and surface materials treatment to calm traffic, increase pedestrian safety and create sense of place.
The report recommends a signal at F or G street intersections and timing lights to increase pedestrian crossing and lead times.
The report suggests working with the Colorado Department of Transportation on restriping to install a single 6-inch outer stripe, green hashing, bike lane symbols and other pavement marking improvements as well as improving the gutterpan seam in existing bike lanes.
At the Holman Avenue intersection, adding bike crossing elements for cyclists crossing the highway to access trails off CR 110.
• Side street improvements: Recommendations include installation of on-street parking spaces, crosswalks, center lines, buffers and marking “to calm traffic, increase safety and enhance quality of place. The report proposes working with CDOT on striping for left-turn lanes on G, F and Holman intersections “to realign intersections, calm turning traffic, provide a space for turning cars to queue and increase safety.”
• Programs to support local businesses and encourage reinvestment: The report recommends a code audit and update identifying areas where zoning code is not aligned with Future 50 goals or comprehensive plan to reduce barriers to affordability and reinvestment. Another possibility is to create an overlay plan for the highway.
• Improving 50 from Holman to Walmart: This element could include a curbless pedestrian path and beautification as well as options for connections to the Monarch Spur-Milk Run Trail.
In sum, report recommendations appear reasonable and relatively modest when compared to possibilities discussed earlier, such as street islands.
The city should pursue recommendations made, since a number could be accomplished at minimal cost yet provide significant improvements.
— MJB