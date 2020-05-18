Dear Editor:
America has always been the land of the free, but lately my rights are slowly being taken away. The way the state and the county are confining us is like house arrest. COVID-19 has created paranoia. It isn’t right.
I don’t object to being asked to wear a mask, to social distance or, if I were in business, to close temporarily to prevent spread of the disease. What I object to is being ordered to do so and risk being arrested for not following the rules. This is scary. There are no laws to back up orders to wear masks.
My wife and I have been homebound for two months. We used to get a little exercise walking around Walmart. Now it’s like being in a concentration camp. We can’t do anything and can’t enjoy what life we have left. My rights are slowly being taken away.
I joined the Navy in 1959 out of respect for my country. I, my brothers and my uncle, Cyril Coster, fought for our freedom. My uncle died fighting for that freedom in World War II.
My parents came here from Italy to escape the tyranny of Mussolini. God help us six kids if we spoke Italian. My father would say, “You’re an American now. You speak English!”
In joining the Navy I wanted to protect the freedom my parents were denied in Italy. That freedom is now being eroded. I served during the Cold War, in the 1960s when Russia and the United States were racing to see who could make the biggest nuclear bomb.
I served on a submarine, the USS Scorpion SSN 589, which was involved in the Bay of Pigs operation. After that I departed to Nova Zamora, Russia, where we were 40 miles from where Russia detonated a 57,000-megaton bomb that we measured as 67,000 megaton. It went 28 miles into the stratosphere and knocked out windows in Finland, 750 miles away.
Later, serving on the USS Triton, we surfaced in front of a Russian transport carrying concealed missiles. We fired on it and the ship went back to Russia.
In 1968 the USS Scorpion went down when a torpedo exploded in the torpedo room. Ninety-nine men went to a watery grave in the Azores and are still there. So I know about protecting and fighting for freedom.
I’m not angry about staying home. I’m angry about being ordered to stay home. A request is acceptable. These orders are not only denying my freedom to move around, but also they are making me and others afraid to go to the hospital because of the paranoia.
I don’t mind being asked and having a choice. After the Navy, I worked for 30 years for the Department of Corrections, so I know the difference in being locked up for a crime and being locked up because of orders from the nation, the state and/or our local government. I find this very frightening.
Cyril Granzella,
Salida