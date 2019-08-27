Rafting down, up
It’s been a down and up year for commercial rafting on the Arkansas.
With a hefty mountain snowpack heading into summer, many expected a strong boating season to follow with well above-average flows expected on the Arkansas and other rivers across the state.
But those high flows generated a number of stories with many pointing to the dangers the high water presented.
In addition, since early June, 12 people have died while rafting, kayaking or paddleboarding on Colorado’s rivers, including three deaths on the Arkansas, with more than 20 deaths total from all types of recreation on the state’s rivers, lakes and reservoirs through the summer.
User numbers on the Arkansas and other rivers will not be final for several months, but rafting businesses have said they have seen declines of from 15 to 20 percent compared to last year.
Publicity from the deaths no doubt figures into the drop in rafting numbers, along with news reports of continuing high river flows, particularly stories in June and July.
While the high water and accidents hurt the rafting business initially, the above-normal snowpack contributed to consistent river flows that were well above average, helping to extend the season.
As an example, the Arkansas through Salida on July 31 was recorded at 1,480 cubic feet per second, well above the normal flow for the date.
In fact, because of the consistent flows, the voluntary flow program on the river was never put into effect this year. Routinely the flow program maintains the river at 700 cfs to Aug. 15. But it was not necessary this year because the Arkansas was running well over this volume without the additional releases.
The result has been extended late-season rafting, which for a number of companies is expected to continue through Monday, Labor Day.
The above-average flows together with high daytime temperatures has added up to more business for commercial outfitters, offsetting at least to a degree effects of high water from earlier in the rafting season.
Syringe safety steps
Chaffee County Public Health is offering free containers to local entities to be placed in public restrooms to dispose of used syringes.
Mike Orrill of CCPH said in recent months used syringes have been found in a number of public restrooms and public spaces.
In one instance an employee was pricked by a syringe while emptying a restroom trash can.
By providing the sharps containers, the health department hopes to prevent similar incidents in the future, where “sharps” pose risks to employees and the public from accidental sticks transmitting blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis-C and HIV/AIDS.
As health department officials have noted, without the containers, used syringes can end up in trash cans, toilets or just lying around where they pose obvious dangers.
For more information on the program call 719-539-4510. The department will deliver, install and monitor the containers, all at no cost.
The program offers a safe means of handling used syringes, thereby reducing risks to the public.
Condolences
Ruby Taylor, a former town trustee and mayor of Poncha Springs, died Aug. 20.
She was known for her practical and commonsense approach to town problems. As a public official she sought ways to compromise and work together to solve issues.
Condolences to her family on her passing.
—MJB