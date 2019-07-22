Dear Editor:
Here comes recently transplanted and retired former intellectual property lawyer Joe Jordan again, lecturing Salida on the burdensome costs of public information requests (Mountain Mail, June 27).
Of course, Jordan’s community college lesson plan is designed to distract the Salida public from the fact that the city hid a damning letter from the Poncha Springs mayor regarding Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson.
Instead, Joe slips back into his expired legal credentials to warn us that CORAs are “handled at substantial staff time and expense.” But of course the staff is employed in part to comply with municipal CORA obligations, and the Colorado Legislature itself has concluded that governmental bodies should answer CORA requests using staff resources.
Sensing that won’t be enough, Jordan then implies that Salida is overwhelmed with CORA requests. As usual, he leaves quite a bit out of his analysis.
Jordan omits that in 2017 when we still had the last city attorney, there were a total of just 48 CORA requests. And he ignores that he filed 11 of the CORA requests in 2017 – an astounding 22.9 percent of the total. In other words, Jordan himself was responsible for nearly 25 percent of the CORA requests and associated costs in 2017. That year, he cost the city no less than $1,187.25 in legal costs and fees.
Jordan also does not mention that once we hired a new city attorney in 2018 who was intent on tightening up the city’s CORA policies, citizen CORA efforts nearly doubled and ballooned to 91 requests. Jordan filed 10 of the 2018 CORA requests and accounted for almost 10 percent of the total. We don’t know how much he is still costing the city because the new city attorney does not bill by matter or with sufficient specificity to allow us to figure it out.
This once intellectual property lawyer is getting a bit dated, and his dire warnings about CORA volume and costs won’t obscure the city’s attempt to bury the concerns that Poncha Springs expressed regarding the Drew Nelson hiring – especially not when Jordan actually is a big part of the problem he cries wolf about.
The bottom line is that Mayor Wood couldn’t afford to let the citizens of Salida know what had happened with Poncha Springs and Drew Nelson back in November when Nelson’s future as the city administrator was fresh and at risk. Now that Nelson is protected by his contract and the letter has come out anyway, the city is left to rely on Joe Jordan to complain about the bother of complying with CORA.
Joe Jordan is not registered as an active member of the Colorado Bar Association and is prohibited from engaging in the unauthorized practice of law in Colorado. It’s a good thing that Mr. Jordan no longer practices because he appears to have a shallow understanding of CORA and other statutes that govern local government entities in Colorado.
Lorene Farney,
Salida