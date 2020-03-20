Dear Editor:
I’m sitting here feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for people in the community going the extra mile.
One special person I’d love to tell you about is a first-grade teacher who has figured out a way to communicate with her students this week using an online platform that allows her students to check in as a class, see each other, feel the community of the classroom and share a story and discussion together – all of the things our kids are missing right now.
My daughter has a co-op with this teacher, meaning she goes to the elementary school each school day as part of her high school curriculum. She is so fortunate to be learning from an educator as skilled, kind and caring as this woman, who was also her first-grade teacher.
Listening in on the conversation, seeing the smiles on the screens, hearing the happiness in my 17-year-old daughter’s voice to be part of this outreach is very special.
Our school district and our students are blessed to have an educator like this on staff. I’m not mentioning her name because she wouldn’t want me to.
While no online learning has yet been mandated by the district, she is connecting with her students however she can and setting an amazing example for my daughter, who is headed to college to become an educator next year.
Suzi Mishmash,
Salida