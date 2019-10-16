Dear Editor:
Once again I must give a big shout-out about how lucky Salida and this region are to have Natural Grocers Market right here in downtown Salida.
Earlier, I expressed my enthusiasm for its presence in the area, but my enthusiasm has progressively grown. Especially very recently, upon learning Natural Grocers is far more than a “health food store.” It is more like a “health school.”
I was thrilled to learn it’s no longer necessary for area residents to drive all the way to, say, Colorado Springs, for skilled nutritional and health counseling (or to pay what may be a hurtful amount from their wallet).
But right here at Natural Grocers is a friendly, caring, highly educated and skilled nutritional and health counselor with both an impressive educational background and employment background.
Alicia McLeod received a bachelor of science degree in dietetics and food administration upon graduation from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, then a master of arts degree in clinical holistic health education from John F. Kennedy University, also in California.
Her subsequent employment covered a variety of specialties in health care, most recently as nutritionist for an international company, overseeing supplement research and development, quality control and, as she stated to me, “most rewardingly, customer education.”
With that background Alicia is perfectly equipped to help you whether you are into conventional or alternative health care.
Alicia sees clients in private at the store, by appointment for one hour — at no charge.
No kidding. No charge.
Alicia also teaches classes, sometimes featuring an invited health specialist guest.
Every employee I’ve encountered seems eager to go out of their way to find what I’m looking for and to help however they can.
Finally, Eric Wilson, the manager, is the most outstanding, knowledgeable, kind helpful store manager imaginable.
No wonder the store is always filled with customers.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard