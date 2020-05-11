Dear Editor:
In Chinese culture six represents “good fortune.” Also in Chinese culture, 2020 is “the Year of the Rat.” This has to be the ultimate irony, when the Year of the Rat starts with a plague.
The best medical advisories for dealing with the coronavirus plague are to practice self-isolation and social distancing. This doesn’t mean stay at home rocking back and forth while hugging your knees. When you have to be out and about, just follow the advisories, most importantly keep a good 6-foot distance between yourself and other people.
This gave my brother an idea. He remembered when we were kids, many cars had “curb finders” to alert drivers when they are at the right distance from the curb while parking.
So, now my brother carries his personal version of a curb finder; he calls it his “CC6,” which stands for “Curb your Coronavirus 6.” Unlike the saying “I wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole,” he will (politely) reach out with his “CC 6” pole to alert anybody about to breach his 6 feet of personal space. It’s his way of trying to assure “good fortune” for everybody.
The number six in our culture is for the most part, innocuous with the exception of the theological symbol 666 signifying the devil or all evil. But, keeping this on the lighter side, there is a parlor game called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” based on the concept that any two people are six degrees of separation links apart. The title, unfortunately, takes on darker meaning these days.
Nautically, 6 feet equals a fathom and another definition for fathom is “something difficult to understand.” Like Churchill described Russia, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” I think a fitting description for the coronavirus as well.
There is Motel 6 and the theme park “Six Flags Over Texas,” and cowboys carried six-shooters. Then there is a childhood favorite, “I was 5, she was 6, we rode horses made of sticks,” and Dylan sang, “Beat on a drum from 5 to 6, you’ll be rock-n-rollin’ soon gettin your kicks.”
“There are six ways to Sunday. Six of one, half a dozen of the other.” And, everyone knows 6 is afraid of 7 because 7, 8, 9.
Pilots describe directions by using an imaginary clock, with 12 being dead ahead and 6 meaning behind. Then there’s the phrase “I have your six.” This is police slang where six means “back,” as in “I have your back.”
Here’s my personal link to six. I’m “Joe six-pack,” meaning I’m an average, middle-class American male. I strum a six-string, I’m a riddle, one fathom tall and deep all at the same time, and I come with a six-word advisory: Don’t fold, crumple, crush, spindle, tear or mutilate. But, as long as I maintain my personal six, I’ll watch your six, albeit 6 feet back, and together we will survive this tragic Year of the Rat.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard