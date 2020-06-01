Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but medical experts are freaking out about President Trump.
Apparently, the president of the United States is now self-medicating with prescription drugs. Trump recently announced he’s been taking an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine. Off-label. Not to treat COVID-19, but to prevent himself from getting it.
Trump has been promoting the drug like he’s selling a luxury condo in Florida. In his pitch for the hydroxy cure, Trump claims to have endorsements from “thousands” of anonymous front-line health care workers.
Including doctors.
Presumably, Trump’s unnamed physicians have impeccable credentials and exceptional prestige in the medical community. Doctors whose stature would lend credibility to Trump’s unorthodox drug regimen. Doctors with a compelling backstory and whose personal attributes might appeal to Trump. Such as:
1. Dr. Doom: Marvel Comics’ supervillain, archenemy of the Fantastic Four. Evil megalomaniac bent on world domination.
2. Dr. Marcus Welby: All-American, all-knowing TV doctor. Robert Young reviving his 1950s “Father Knows Best” character in a white lab coat. Dr. Welby’s omniscience and supreme moral authority confers God-like status.
3. Dr. Strangelove: Title character of Kubrick’s classic Cold War film. Presidential national security adviser and former Nazi bigwig. Architect of a post-apocalypse society controlled by a few powerful men who must repopulate the world by impregnating bevies of beauty queens.
4. Dr. Leonard McCoy: Chief medical officer of the Starship Enterprise. (Space Force!) A man of Dr. McCoy’s stellar reputation hyping the hydroxy cure? Huge! Mr. Spock would find McCoy’s medical advice highly illogical, but Spock is obviously a die-hard never-Trumper.
5. Doc Holliday: Legend of the Old West, a powerful, romantic figure. Dying of tuberculosis, Doc Holliday would take hydroxychloroquine in a heartbeat. What the hell does he have to lose?
6. Dr. Doolittle: Fabled character from children’s literature, a man with mystical powers. English country physician who can talk with the animals. “A lot of the pigs are saying …”
7. Dr. Frankenstein: Rogue genius who defies the medical establishment and ultimately triumphs. Re-animating dead bodies is a historic scientific achievement. Moral, ethical – who cares? – the name “Frankenstein” will live forever. That’s branding.
8. Dr. Jekyll (and Mr. Hyde): Pioneering scientist from Victorian England. Dr. Jekyll creates a mind-altering serum, hoping to suppress people’s evil impulses. Instead, his serum unleashes the id. That’s irony.
9. Dr. Karl N. Edwards: Co-founder of a pop religion, The First Presleyterian Church of Elvis the Divine. Dr. Karl promotes “The Elvis Prescription for Good Health.” A lifestyle that revels in consuming massive amounts of fatty foods and self-prescribed pharmaceuticals.
10. Dr. Donald Drumpf: Trump’s alter ego. Dr. Drumpf channels and synthesizes the other physician personas.
All of which calls to mind an old “SNL” skit. From December 2016, that twilight zone between Trump’s election and inauguration. With Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, silently holding up a sign that read, “He will kill us all!”
Is there a doctor in the house?
Marty Rush,
Salida