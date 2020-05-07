Dear Editor:
Affordable housing is inherently good – therefore you must support the city donating land at Third Street and East Crestone to Chaffee Housing Trust for “affordable housing” without lodging an objection.
That’s what former Councilwoman Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said in her April 13 letter. As consolation, they’ll let us have input on design.
When I became aware of this project (fall 2019), I investigated. The more I saw the worse it got. I started a petition in opposition, ultimately signed by 130 neighbors and concerned citizens.
I was notified of a March 4 meeting at the Scout Hut so CHT could “educate” citizens.
Our education basically included being told the project was going forward regardless of our concerns. Also, they wanted to close both the last block of East Crestone at Third and the last block of M to form a cul-de-sac. That removes access to Third Street from both East Crestone and M.
What exactly is CHT? It’s not part of Chaffee County government but a nonprofit that deals with local affordable housing. Well and good, but why should I trust them? A look at the CHT website tells me Read McCulloch is executive director and sole employee. Then it gets interesting.
CHT board president is former Salida Mayor Don Stephens. He’s co-author of several letters supporting candidacies of Mayor Wood and Councilmen Shore, Kasper and Critelli, the same people hankering to give CHT our land.
Eileen Rogers is another CHT board member, former Salida councilwoman and advocate for Mayor Wood and the others.
This board is filled with names of politically connected persons. But missing from CHT’s website is financial reporting showing fiscal accountability. How is donated money and land handled? As a nonprofit, there are legal reporting requirements.
I assume the city has those reports because we already gave things of value to CHT: In October, council gave $10,000; in September 2018, it was $7,500; in 2017, council mandated the Two Rivers development give 0.34 acre to CHT in return for being able to complete that development.
That land was converted to eight “affordable” units. (Surprisingly, instead of the $170,000 price touted (Ark Valley Voice, 10/26/2018) to justify the “affordable housing” label, the 828-square-foot units actually sold for $266,800. Affordable?)
Council promised to be fiscally responsible. Donating their own money to their friends at CHT based solely on faith would be fine. If they want to donate ours, please produce CHT financial reports to show our resources are in responsible hands.
CHT wrote a letter (March 31) that we must “demonstrate our investment in our community.” Translated: We must give CHT this property without question. It further states that we neighbors “fear change.” First, not all change is good. Second, what I “fear” is Salida city government is out of control and no longer even pretends to listen to citizens. Your neighborhood could be next.
“There is nothing government can give you that it hasn’t taken from you in the first place” – Winston Churchill.
Willie Dominguez,
Salida