Dear Editor:
The family of Joseph “Little Horse” Romero wishes to thank:
Pastor Bret Wiescamp and the First Christian Church family for their spiritual support.
Thank you, Leon Joseph Littlebird, all of the Cooper Hill family and friends, Scott Camp and staff, Copper Mountain and Silver City Printing.
Thank you all for your concerns, prayers, visits, flowers, cards, donations and the gift of loving friends and family.
Blessed are the givers, grateful are the receivers.
To each and every one of those whom God placed in Little Joe’s pathway, you are a reflection of the Lord.
“We can be mirrors that brightly reflect the glory of the Lord, and as the spirit of the Lord works within us, we become more like him” – II Corinthians 3:18.
May God bless you all.
Sally Romero and the Romero family,
Salida