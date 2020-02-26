Dear Editor:
Our president and most Republican congressmen would have you believe that the climate change crisis is a hoax.
They argue that the thousands of scientists who have dedicated their lives studying climate and the environment are all charlatans who are part of a deep-seated conspiracy.
They give credence to the very few who, for unknown personal reasons, support the hoax theory.
This, despite the fact that glaciers around the world are disappearing. Before and after pictures provide clear and indisputable proof.
How is this important? Millions of people around the world depend on water these glaciers supply. When their water source dries up, they will become immigrants seeking a new place to live.
This, despite the fact that nine of the ten hottest years worldwide have occurred since 2005.
Worldwide temperature measurements provide clear and indisputable proof.
How is this important? Higher temperatures promote desertification, particularly where water resources are scarce.
Millions of people around the world live in areas that are becoming too hot for survival. When their land turns to desert, they too will become immigrants.
This, despite the fact that natural forests around the world are becoming tinderboxes, prone to raging wildfires that sweep through swaths of timber far greater than ever.
Longer, hotter summers stress trees on one hand and foster more pronounced insect predation on the other. Suffering from these onslaughts, forests don’t have a chance when lightning strikes.
This, despite the fact that Greenland and Antarctica are losing massive amounts of ice at ever increasing rates, resulting in rising sea levels around the world.
Pacific islands disappearing beneath the sea, coastal cities flooding at high tides, and catastrophic storm surges are now normal occurrences.
How is this important? Economies depend heavily on productivity in coastal cities.
As sea levels rise, global commerce will take a serious hit. As entire communities disappear beneath the seas, millions of people around the world will become immigrants.
This, despite the fact that storms are moving slower, hurricanes are getting stronger and tornados are becoming more frequent.
Three 500-year floods appearing in three consecutive years in Houston and annual flooding events in the Midwest heartland point to a hugely unsettled climate.
How is this important? Massive devastation on a catastrophic scale and unprecedented frequency destroys lives, wealth and infrastructure, leaving economies permanently damaged.
Massive flooding destroys farmland and reduces agricultural output, reducing food supplies and crushing small farmers.
The bottom line is this. If there is any hope for a decent future for our children and grandchildren in a world ravaged by climate change, we absolutely must set party affiliations aside in November and vote for candidates who acknowledge that climate change is real and who promise to initiate substantive efforts to address the problem.
Every Democrat running for president and for Congress understands this. We must fill every possible elected office with a climate change activist so we can begin to make the changes necessary to save our world. Your vote counts.
Dan Bishop
Salida