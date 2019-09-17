Setting appraised value correct tack
For the 2018-19 school year, Colorado Mountain College and Buena Vista School District R-31 had worked out arrangements in which the district leased space at CMC’s Chaffee County Center near Buena Vista Airport.
During this time the school district and CMC officials had conversations about the district possibly purchasing the 8,000-square-foot building.
According to Lisa Yates, R-31 superintendent, CMC had initially suggested a low-cost to no-cost purchase and/or swap would be possible, recognizing that the college’s county building had been made possible largely through community contributions. Understandably, the district moved on the opportunity.
The school district ended the discussion to purchase the building, however, after CMC countered the district’s offer using a market-value appraisal to set the purchase price for the property.
CMC’s county center opened in 2005. As noted by Ms. Yates, the $1.3 million structure was built largely on local contributions, which at the time included 36 acres valued at $250,000, $320,000 in in-kind services and $606,000 in donations.
Given the effort to establish the center, the generous contributions and the years that it took to make it a reality, it is disappointing that CMC would consider a sale of the property, calling the facility underutilized.
But a building does not necessarily make a college. CMC officials were looking at a more visible and centrally located Buena Vista center on Main or South Main.
We have no reason to doubt Ms. Yates’ claim, that CMC initially considered or suggested a low asking price or trade. However, somewhere between the initial discussions between the district and CMC, college officials apparently changed their position and decided to use the building’s appraised value in its counteroffer to the district.
Ultimately, CMC’s board of trustees, who are responsible for CMC’s future, made the correct determination in asking for the building’s market value in the sale and trade negotiations.
District R-31 and CMC are two separate entities. While both serve the same county and same communities, they are funded through different sources and answer to different constituents.
The generous contributions made to establish CMC’s county center were made with the understanding that they were supporting the college’s higher education efforts in the county.
A provision of the original agreement donating land for the county center stipulates that if the property is ever sold, proceeds of that sale must be used to benefit county educational, cultural or recreational needs generally, and “the operations, programs and general academic agenda” of CMC within the county specifically.
CMC is not leaving Chaffee County. Salida School District R-32-J voters will be casting ballots in November on whether or not to join the CMC taxing district. And regardless of the election outcome, CMC will continue to provide dual-enrollment courses for high school students in Buena Vista and Salida, as well as other class offerings in both communities.
At some point, the college may want to use the proceeds from a potential sale of the existing center to erect, purchase or trade for a building or buildings in both Salida and Buena Vista. But for these future needs, CMC would need the proceeds accruing from a potential sale of the existing building.
At the same time, those potential proceeds would be used in a manner that is consistent with stipulations of the initial agreement.
In the end, setting possible sale terms at the center’s appraised market value is the correct tack for the college.
— MJB