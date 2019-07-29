Dear Editor:
It has now been six-plus months since we moved from our Fremont County abode on the Arkansas River with a Howard address. After 2½ months being vagabonds using banked California timeshare weeks, catching up and taking advantage of old friends in Arizona as well as in Loveland, we were able to finally move into our new apartment address in Fort Collins.
When we first moved to the Howard area five years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor of The Mountain Mail proclaiming the positive first impressions of having Salida as our shopping, recreating and classical music source. In addition, The Mountain Mail was instantly appreciated as a way of being included in spite of living 18 miles downriver on U.S. 50.
Today we renewed our Mail subscription, meaning we will continue receiving the Monday-Friday editions as a bundle, usually by the next Monday. Yes, it doesn’t really take a lot of time to read through a week upon receipt, but having the continued variety of a small-town newspaper is special, and when we are done with ours, they are passed on to apartment neighbors who have a history down your way.
One told me he caught up with a lost friend, but unfortunately it was his obituary. The local Coloradoan newspaper has really gone downhill since we last subscribed and of course wants everyone to go electronic. Letters to the editor as well as editorials seem to be discouraged.
If real estate prices in Salida hadn’t gone out of our range, we just might have become Salidans. We really miss the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, as the EPIC pool here in Fort Collins is cold for senior bones.
We really miss the bargain ticket prices of the Salida Aspen and Walden concert series, and we miss the reliable medical facilities and staff of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
We also maintain a subscription to Colorado Central to further keep track of the area. And yes, we do miss our many friends.
LaRue and Mary Johnson,
Fort Collins