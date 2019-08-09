Veterans helping vet
Just glancing at the front page photo in the Tuesday Mountain Mail, readers may have missed it. The muscular fellow holding the weed whacker had just one arm.
Marc Dervaes steadied the equipment with his “other arm,” a prosthetic device fitted to his elbow or upper arm.
The former Army infantryman, now of Colorado Springs, was one of 13 veterans to turn out to clean up and spruce up the yard of fellow veteran Ricky Spry, who lives with his 83-year-old mother, his primary caregiver, in Howard.
Injured and awarded a Purple Heart in the Iraqi War, Mr. Spry was a deputy with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. While serving as a deputy he suffered a stroke from his war injuries.
The message in the story is, first of all, that veterans turn out to help their fellow veterans.
Second, there’s no time or thought for self-pity. Even with his own injury, Mr. Dervaes jumped in to spend a day helping a fellow veteran, not letting his own handicap be any handicap whatsoever.
If this is an example of what “having your back” means in a home setting, we can only imagine what those three words might mean to a team on patrol in a war zone.
Thanks to all those contributing to help the Spry family with the yard work.
Improving CR 300
Chaffee County commissioners this week approved $10,000 for scoping work to be done on CR 300, the road at the base of Ruby Mountain east of Nathrop that provides access to Browns Canyon National Monument.
The county has applied for a Federal Lands Access Program grant for road improvements.
FLAP funds covered most of the $38 million cost for improvements to Cottonwood Pass, which is slated to open for through traffic on Monday.
Because CR 300 provides access to federal lands, just as Cottonwood Pass does, much of the cost to improve the road should be covered through FLAP.
At present, access to the national monument is severely limited. Other monument access points from the northeast and U.S. 285/24 and from the southeast via CR 175 through Turret are much more difficult.
Access to the monument via CR 300 makes the most sense because it is just a few miles off 285.
But CR 300 needs major work. It needs to be widened to make it accessible for two-way traffic and stabilized where it encroaches on the adjacent Arkansas River.
Improving the road is the first step in making the monument more accessible. And much of the cost should be carried by the federal government since it provides access to federal lands.
Safety, traffic issue
Colorado Department of Transportation’s installation of an avalanche “exploder” at one site on Monarch Pass prone to slides will result in both safety and traffic improvements.
Up to now, Monarch Mountain ski patrol staff have been placing explosives at slide sites, work that is typically done in daylight. The exploder, which uses a mixture of propane and oxygen, can be detonated remotely, a step toward safety.
In addition, detonations can be done at night by CDOT crews, setting off slides onto the highway, which can be cleaned up with less impact to traffic to and from the ski area and over the pass.
Other slide areas will still be handled as in past years, but the exploder will make the site at about mile marker 202 safer and a bit easier to manage.
— MJB