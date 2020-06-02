Dear Editor:
Like many in Salida I’ve long thought affordable housing needs to remain one of our top priorities. However, it is clear to me the Chaffee Housing Trust’s plan for Third and M streets is the right problem but the wrong solution.
On a recent weekday I stood at the intersection of Crestone and East Crestone Avenue for half an hour and witnessed 65 percent of the cars heading west onto Crestone and eventually CR 160 were coming up East Crestone from Third street, the intersection the city proposes closing to accommodate Chaffee Housing Trust’s new homes.
Meanwhile, Longhorn Ranch, Crestone Mesa and Cottonwood Green are all building with dozens or eventually 50 or more homes to be built on CR 160, all accessed by Crestone Avenue.
If the housing trust project goes forward, all that traffic will be forced to travel up Crestone and go in front of the courthouse. The result will be a four- or fivefold increase in traffic going in front of the courthouse over currently. For traffic eastbound into town the situation is even worse as it forces much more traffic into the already difficult intersection with Poncha Boulevard. Cars on Crestone have a yield sign and have to look behind them over their right shoulder while also gauging the speed of oncoming cars turning up the hill at this unsafe intersection. Increasing the traffic manyfold will lead to accidents.
Chaffee County’s wide courthouse lawn with the beautiful trees and parklike atmosphere is one of the charms of Salida. Turning this street into a major thoroughfare is not an improvement. As city planners are well aware, there are also currently under consideration plans to expand the courthouse building and put parking across the street in the lot owned by the Presbyterian Church.
Putting parking where a lot already exists is a typical Salida community solution, which was offered to save cutting down the beautiful trees in front of the courthouse. However, it does mean there will be a significant increase in pedestrians crossing the street toward the courthouse. The crosswalk from the parking lot will be right in the crosshairs of traffic at the already difficult intersection with Poncha Boulevard mentioned above.
New construction on CR 160, the closing of Third and M streets and new offices and more visitors at the courthouse will combine for a ”perfect storm” with deadly consequences. Greatly increased traffic is being funneled directly to where pedestrians will be trying to cross the street to access the courthouse from the new parking lot.
None of us want to stand in the way of increased affordable housing in Chaffee County, but this project has not been well thought out. The likelihood of an auto-pedestrian accident in front of the courthouse is a virtual certainty with possible deadly consequences. No one wants that. Chaffee Housing Trust should pursue its goals at one of its other potential locations.
Rob Dubin,
Salida