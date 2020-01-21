Dear Editor:
I wanted to alert Salida citizens to an exchange that occurred during the Nov. 25 Salida Planning Commission meeting.
Speaking on the topic of relaxing the rules for accessory dwelling units (ADU), a resident believing that the proposed changes would aid the affordable housing picture in Salida stated during public comment:
“I just want to say I’m very much in favor and appreciative of the work you have done. I know as personally living here for several years it’s very hard to find affordable rentals, especially one or two bedrooms, that are in good condition, and I work at the school district and I know a lot of my co-workers have a hard time with housing … and so thank you.”
This elicited the following response from Salida Planning Commission member Doug Mendelson:
“Just because these ADUs are being built, they are in no way required to be affordable housing and they probably will not be in my opinion. So unfortunately I’m trying to become an advocate for affordable housing and it’s not working at all. There is no affordable housing being built in this town at this time period. And the way the developers are going there may not be any for a couple of years.
“So unfortunately you need to come to city council meetings with your respective friends and co-workers who want affordable housing and pound on them week after week because they’re not going to listen otherwise. They have other things on their agenda. So, I recommend you organize your people and come to these meetings and continuously ask for it – affordable housing.”
Mr. Mendelson’s comment really speaks to me. Sadly, I am soon going to lose the apartment I have rented for 12 years, and barring an extreme case of luck will be forced to relocate. I continually hear that there are efforts to work on the affordable housing problem, but nothing ever materializes. People on a fixed income are being forced out of Salida at a record pace.
The laudable Mr. Mendelson, as a member of the Planning Commission, is in a position to know what is happening. His quote proves my suspicions of Salida City Council’s history of all talk, no action for affordable housing. To make things worse, council’s actions over the last several years have allowed short-term rentals to proliferate virtually unchecked, while consuming much of the rental apartment inventory located downtown by converting them to condos.
So I have a simple question: The Salida City Council seems to have plenty of money for the hot springs pool. For hockey rinks. For pickleball courts. For hiking and biking trails. When will any of their focus turn away from recreational luxuries and toward life’s necessities?
Diana Vassar,
Salida