Dear Editor:
Doc John Holliday, famous for being a dentist, gambler and a gunfighter (major participant and survivor of the famous Tombstone O.K. Corral gunfight involving the Earps, Clantons and McLaurys that lasted 30 seconds on Oct. 26, 1881.)
Let it be known that he did visit Salida on July 7, 1882. The Mountain Mail had a brief interview with him on July 7. Article was dated July 8, 1882. Then he left to join Wyatt and Warren Earp on the west side of town. (Research: “Doc Holliday: A Family Portrait,” author Karen Holliday Tanner, page 193; Doc John Holliday born Aug. 14, 1851, and died in Glenwood Springs, Nov. 8, 1887).
Jennifer (Earp) Adamson,
Salida