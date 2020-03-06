Dear Editor:
Start your engines! There’s a new driver in the seat, ready for the race of Chaffee County commissioner District 1. Her name is Hannah Hannah “Stands for Grace.”
I am passionate about voicing and expressing my opinion on an upcoming vibrant, energized, mover-and-shaker candidate.
We recently heard her speak at a high-attendance event. She has a great past, present and future of living life in service. I feel she will add so much to represent hard work for the commissioners and go beyond the finish line.
Jennifer “Earp” Adamson
Salida