Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Mr. Lescure for his response to my letter. He really did a great job illustrating my point.
I must admit the average Trump supporter is not so enlightened as he about matters of freedom, and their moral compass is clearly not as attuned as his and self-proclaimed “intellectuals” that agree with him.
Pierre, you are obviously well qualified to judge anyone who dares wear a MAGA hat in your presence or those who believe the Second Amendment to our Constitution guarantees the First.
Instead of continuing to be “divisive,’ perhaps you should consider why Trump supporters might disagree with you. It’s safe to say they probably have a different background than you – different life experiences that would justify their belief system as strongly as your background defines your belief system.
Either “diversity matters” or it doesn’t. One certainty to our present situation is that we need everybody’s talents to get through this pandemic as a functioning society. Let’s face it, many of the heroes who are helping to maintain America are red-hat-wearing patriots. Like truck drivers, farmers, ranchers, some first responders, grocery workers, etc. – you know, blue-collar working-class types who honestly don’t care what Hollywood and “media personalities” think.
Stop to consider the “brain trust” does not exist exclusively in academia or the cosmopolitan/metropolises along our coasts. Perhaps we should examine why so many people, once dubbed “Deplorables,” decided not to vote for Hillary. Mentally “walk a mile in their shoes.” First and foremost, they know Hillary, after decades of watching her, her husband and company become wealthy, quintessential swamp monsters, with tons of baggage and a reputation for being dishonest.
The disastrous “New Economy” and trade deals like NAFTA passed with the signature of her husband did more to destroy the American middle class than any other event in the last century while empowering the Chinese Communist Party – yes, the same one that now has the power to sabotage the entire world.
The media cheered in the mid-’90s while U.S. factories closed. This “New Economy” was supposed to be a boon to our people and the environment. Instead, it only further enriched companies that “outsourced” operations to countries that had little to no environmental protections, safety standards and exceptionally cheap labor – enabling corporate CEOs to become even wealthier, exploding the wealth gap while pushing the ruse that consumers were making “responsible environmental choices,” when in reality the unchecked pollution was only being “outsourced” (out of sight, out of mind).
Now, the ugly Democratic primary process is on track to choose another awful candidate. Do I think Biden should be investigated for Burisma, shady dealings with China, etc.? Yes, I do.
So, in conclusion, let’s attempt to elevate the conversation from here on out. You explain to me why you believe socialism, where the 51 percent can rule over the 49 percent, promised by Biden and company is superior, and I’ll keep making my case for freedom.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida