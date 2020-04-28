Dear Editor:
I will speak for our republic; it is worth saving. I’m starting to think we are living in opposite world, somewhere in the Twilight Zone.
It didn’t begin in 2015, but it got more apparent to me sometime during the 2016 election cycle. Those who profess to have a monopoly on love and tolerance have proven they are anything but tolerant.
I knew we were in real trouble when they started destroying comedy; nothing could just be funny anymore. If someone was “offended,” you must shut the hell up. If you take away a society’s ability to laugh together, it is only a matter of time before that society destroys itself. When a certain political party began trying to convince roughly half our citizens they were racists simply for being white, “implicit bias.”
There is absolutely no issue that can’t be demagogued. If you believe in borders, you are racist. If you believe in the Second Amendment, you want children to die. If you think the EPA should be reined in on some overly burdensome and obsolete regulations, you hate the environment. If you dared to disagree with them about any topic, you were to be shamed, destroyed and shunned in every way.
As their debate skills floundered, name-calling would begin (sexist, racist, bigot, homophobe, etc.) This, unfortunately, has only gotten worse since their lousy candidate lost (wonder why) and the other side’s lousy candidate won. It has been a constant, collective hissy fit ever since.
Believe me, we get it, and we hear you loud and clear. You abhor the great disrupter in our White House. I can assure you all that simply becoming more shrill and disruptive is only hurting your cause. You don’t automatically have the moral high ground on every issue.
Obviously, my views tend to drift right. But I left the Republican Party when it left me several years ago (independent). I will always vote for freedom. The same party that jumps up and down pointing at Trump, screaming that he will destroy our country, promotes a platform that promises to reduce freedom. They say they will raise our taxes, eliminate our borders, give us “free” health care, “free” college, tell us what we can eat (no meat), what we can say or think (politically correct speech), what to wear (no red hats), how we can travel (no fossil fuel), no effective self-defense (goodbye Second Amendment).
These people see no problem with actual fascist tactics employed by the so-called anti-fascist group Antifa. These people actually think the government can make things more “fair.” It would be funny if not so frightening. I and millions of other Americans aren’t willing to “throw the baby out with the bath water” or “kill the golden goose” by destroying our republic because some people hate this president.
Funny how some people are all for democracy, as long as they get their way. Vote him out, if you can, but don’t destroy our country.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida