Dear Editor:
For all the ugliness there is in the world, I just have to say that I was touched by a huge act of kindness this week. I was in the line at Safeway with almost $100 worth of groceries, when a kind woman two carts behind me said, “You are in scrubs. You are the front line. I want to buy your groceries.”
I said, “Oh my, thank you, but you don’t have to do that,” and she said, “but I want to” and jumped in and slid her card in before I could say or do more. I had on my mask and she had on hers and neither of us knew each other, except to bond over this moment. I left the store bawling and humbled by this act of love.
Thank you again, kind stranger, for showing love in a world where it can be sometimes hard to see and for reminding me that the care that nurses and other health care workers bring to others matters.
Wendy Sharpe, registered nurse,
Salida