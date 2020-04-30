Dear Editor:
Recently, some partisans have criticized actions of others not sharing the same view. Criticism when not knowing or stating all the facts (in context) should be addressed.
People who don’t adhere to stated practices to help reduce the cases of COVID-19 do pose risks to others. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, etc. seem to have had a positive effect on reducing chances of contracting this virus. However, some officials seem to have gone over the top with their lockdown demands.
The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, has classified buying seeds as nonessential, but shops dispensing marijuana is perfectly acceptable. She also banned elective surgeries, but said abortion clinics would remain open, stating that “the government should not be getting in the middle of.”
A Colorado citizen, while in a vacant park playing T-ball with his wife and daughter, was arrested and handcuffed for violating the state’s social distancing guidelines.
Many medical professionals claim the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 is rational, safe and effective. The FDA even issued an “emergency use authorization” to use these anti-malarial drugs. Recently, a controlled clinical study by a renowned French virologist showed “100 percent of patients who received a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin tested negative and were cured within six days of treatment.”
Yes, the apparent benefits of President Trump’s “miracle cure” are not fully endorsed, but at a time when no other pharmacological treatment for COVID-19 is available, the drug used effectively to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc. could be a godsend.
Some partisans claim that President Trump called COVID-19 a hoax. Some even blamed Mr. Trump and Republicans for the condition in which we find our state.
Mr. Trump referenced the politicization of COVID-19 by Democrats and the mainstream media (who have inaccurately reported many statements by President Trump) a hoax, which is quite different. Mr. Trump stated emphatically (many times) that his administration is treating the coronavirus threat very, very seriously.
Some Democrats called Mr. Trump’s administration “rudderless and ill-prepared” (claiming budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and National Institute of Health) for its handling of this pandemic. This, too, was a distortion of the truth – a hoax. These agencies haven’t had any budget cuts, according to The Associated Press.
President Trump, along with some state officials and many hardworking citizens, do feel the need to return to “normal” as soon as possible. Yes, this return could possibly be dangerous in some places. However, the steps and levels of returning to “normal” have been approved and enumerated by President Trump’s task force with all the risks in mind.
In addition, not returning to more normalcy can be just as dangerous, according to suicide rates and increases in alcohol/marijuana sales (which can do more harm than good).
In conclusion, without knowing the context and just believing what partisans and some cable news outlets report doesn’t make it factual.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida