Dear Editor:
Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) buyers/donators and taxpayers beware.
The CHT low-income housing applicant screening process can be taken advantage of and abused. One CHT house was sold this year to a low-income qualified individual but less than 10 days later that individual apparently started a new job with the county with full benefits/retirement at an income above the maximum income allowed for eligibility of low-income housing.
CHT executive director stated that individuals only have to be low-income qualified at the time of purchase. It certainly takes more than 10 days to get hired by the county. Is this a fair and sound screening process? You decide.
Even with land donations, the price per square foot for CHT housing is unaffordable:
Salida – Two Rivers house sold on April 19, 2019, for $266.8K with 828 square feet comes to $322/square foot.
BV – The Farm house sold on March 7, 2020, for $213.5K with 930 square feet comes to $230/sqare foot.
The cost per square foot to build a basic home in Colorado is $150/square foot. Any developer or individual given free land should be able build a house for less than $230-$322 per square foot. Is a nonprofit corporation profiting from this difference in cost per square foot, $140K and $74K respectively, for the homes mentioned above? Is this really affordable? You decide.
Whether you are an individual, business or municipality, donations and grants to organizations should not be given on noble cause alone. In the case of the city of Salida:
• What oversight/due diligence is done by city of Salida before donating to any organization?
• Where is city of Salida’s checklist used as criteria for screening eligibility of organizations requesting donations?
• What percentage of the donations goes toward salaries and operational expenses for the organization?
• What is the organization’s five-year plan for growth (employees and assets)?
• Is the business model of the organization fiscally sound, sustainable and resilient?
• Does the organization protect personal individual information according to PII (Personally Identifiable Information) cyber security best practices?
Note: Be advised that the CHT website (chaffeehousingtrust.org) does not protect a donator’s personal information during the donation process. All forms collecting donator personal information (email, address, phone, etc.) prior to transferring donator information to PayPal are not secure.
Money used to provide donations and grants to organizations comes from taxpayers (income, property and sales tax). CHT’s request for East Crestone land donation by the city of Salida is misuse of the affordable housing platform and taxpayer benevolence.
City council is being negligent by donating to any organization that doesn’t adhere to consistent, objective, safe and fair business processes.
Michelle Parmeter,
Salida